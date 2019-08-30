As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Rose, Holder Soroban Capital Partners LP Decreased Its Holding by $226.27 Million; As Covanta Hldg (CVA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Zeke Capital Advisors Has Increased Stake

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 18,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The hedge fund held 58,544 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 40,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Covanta Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.2. About 571,374 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Net $201M; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $425M-$455M; 09/05/2018 – Covanta Appoints Ginny Angilello as Chief Human Resources Officer; 15/03/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $16; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.09; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.41; 19/04/2018 – DJ Covanta Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVA); 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – Covanta CEO Stephen Jones to Speak at 7th Annual World Waste to Energy and Resources Summit in London

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 34.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 1.35M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 2.55 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425.92 million, down from 3.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 2.48 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.68B for 16.66 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $5.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qorvo Inc by 147,493 shares to 2.95M shares, valued at $211.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2.14M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Railroad Stocks to Buy – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hills Bank And Trust Comm has invested 0.24% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.29% or 76,809 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership holds 0.53% or 44,610 shares. Calamos Wealth Ltd Com holds 0.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 5,333 shares. Chesley Taft And Assoc Limited Liability holds 46,195 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa owns 48,325 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Kanawha Capital Management Ltd holds 3,161 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Montrusco Bolton Invests reported 35,870 shares. Marketfield Asset Mgmt Lc reported 43,869 shares or 3.11% of all its holdings. Regions holds 0.36% or 186,701 shares in its portfolio. Kidder Stephen W reported 1,694 shares. Aspen Mgmt owns 1,200 shares. The California-based Stonebridge Capital Management has invested 0.17% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Strategic Financial Serv holds 0.62% or 26,823 shares in its portfolio.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,735 shares to 11,670 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 12,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,897 shares, and cut its stake in Trinseo S A (NYSE:TSE).