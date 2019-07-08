As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Rose, Holder Partners Group Holding Ag Cut Holding by $7.46 Million; Simcoe Capital Management Boosted Holding in Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 15.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 44,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,983 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.30 million, down from 291,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $169.66. About 1.00 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 9,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 592,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.24M, up from 583,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $107.24. About 147,000 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59 billion for 18.85 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Moors Cabot has 0.42% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 66,096 were reported by Allstate. Blb&B Advsr has 3,813 shares. City invested in 0.06% or 1,313 shares. Stifel, a Missouri-based fund reported 1.08M shares. Highland Capital Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.15% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Metropolitan Life Insur Communications stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Interstate Natl Bank has 45,030 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards has 0.1% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 6,338 shares. Axa owns 495,638 shares. Peoples Fincl Serv reported 0.77% stake. Moreover, Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has 0.63% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Overbrook Management invested in 14,865 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Loews Corp holds 1,750 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora reported 1,431 shares.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $397.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 339,271 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $18.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.