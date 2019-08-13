As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Rose, Holder Omers Administration Lowered Position; Applied Matls (AMAT) Holding Maintained by First Allied Advisory Services Inc

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 19.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 225,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 936,128 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.19M, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $168.71. About 2.03M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 59.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 28,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 75,059 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 47,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.93B market cap company. The stock increased 3.31% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $48. About 8.03 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.36 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 24,000 shares to 82,700 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 472,130 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.18 million shares. Princeton Port Strategies Lc reported 77,191 shares. Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp accumulated 161,043 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 16,468 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Economic Planning Adv owns 1,763 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 1,210 are held by Barr E S &. Westwood Corporation Il has 0.17% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 7,500 shares. Arcadia Inv Management Mi holds 0.02% or 374 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Financial Bank has 202,735 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 482,669 shares. Papp L Roy & Associate owns 4,368 shares. 9,400 are owned by Trust Communications Of Toledo Na Oh. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.28% or 208,312 shares in its portfolio. Navellier & Associate has invested 0.51% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Hurricane Barry Left Its Mark, But Could Have Been Worse – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific declares $0.97 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Union Pacific Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kansas City Southern: No Reason To Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Surges: Stock Moves 6.1% Higher – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Applied Materials Announces Q3 FY2019 Earnings Webcast – GlobeNewswire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials News: AMAT Stock Pops on $2.2B Kokusai Electric Deal – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 24,757 shares to 95,221 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alps Etf Tr (SDOG) by 12,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,942 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carret Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.33% or 51,394 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.01% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Ent Fincl Corp reported 2,115 shares stake. Fifth Third Savings Bank invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Benjamin F Edwards Company holds 1,593 shares. 4,350 were reported by Psagot House. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 36,883 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Corporation Tn holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Associates holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 2.50M shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Com Incorporated reported 2.62% stake. Ledyard Bancorporation has invested 0.09% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 1.10 million are held by Hsbc Plc. 7,830 are held by Paradigm Asset Mngmt Lc. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% or 642 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank accumulated 40,962 shares or 0.24% of the stock.