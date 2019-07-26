As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Rose, Holder Azimuth Capital Management Lowered Holding; As Incyte (INCY) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Ashford Capital Management Lifted Stake

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 13,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,772 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.84M, down from 96,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $174.48. About 731,372 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 35,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 152,888 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.15 million, up from 117,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $79.47. About 344,923 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 13.05% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 10/04/2018 – NANOBIOTIX : THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MD ANDERSON CANCER CENTER AND NANOBIOTIX HAVE AN AGREEMENT TO RUN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTIC PRE-CLINICAL RESEARCH IN LUNG CANCER COMBINING NBTXR3 AND NIVOLUMAB; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 06/04/2018 – The fallout over $INCY setback continues at $BMY and $NLNK, adding a note about NewLink program review in light of PhIII failure; 16/04/2018 – FDA OKS BRISTOL-MYERS’ NIVOLUMAB PLUS IPILIMUMAB COMBINATION; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE, MERCK & CO. SAY EPACADOSTAT STUDY DID NOT MEET ENDPOINT; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 5-Yes 10-No on whether the benefit-risk profile adequate to support approval of baricitinib 4 mg

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) by 71,110 shares to 106,400 shares, valued at $4.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Health Group (NYSE:UNH) by 4,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Asml Holdings Nv Ny Reg Shares (NASDAQ:ASML).

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $685.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercado Libre (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1,280 shares to 450 shares, valued at $228,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 5,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,550 shares, and cut its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV).

