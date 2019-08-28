As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Rose, Gladius Capital Management LP Has Lifted by $33.62 Million Its Stake; Argi Investment Services Has Decreased Its Merck & Co Com (MRK) Holding by $1.32 Million; Stock Rose

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc Com (MRK) by 52.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 15,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 14,486 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 30,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $85.52. About 5.62 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 03/05/2018 – Biotech unicorn Moderna raises another $125 million in expanded Merck partnership; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761067 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 30/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 019555 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO; 08/03/2018 – Eisai teams with Merck to boost sales of cancer drug

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 201 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 2,511 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $420.00M, up from 2,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $157.47. About 3.86M shares traded or 23.04% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Waverton Inv Management Ltd has 5.51% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 632,058 shares. Granite Investment Partners Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 7,061 shares. Pennsylvania Trust reported 45,302 shares. Ashford Management stated it has 1.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The Virginia-based Management Of Virginia Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.44% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Wills Financial invested in 2.04% or 17,969 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Burns J W Inc owns 7,276 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. First Interstate Bank reported 45,030 shares. Caprock Inc, a Idaho-based fund reported 4,497 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc reported 16,468 shares stake. Shell Asset reported 122,574 shares stake. Primecap Mgmt Communications Ca has 0.33% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 72,013 shares. Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,755 shares stake.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1811.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 28,536 shares to 36,333 shares, valued at $4.03B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 123,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,768 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Fire Group Inc invested in 0.18% or 5,767 shares. Aqr Mgmt Lc accumulated 12.52M shares. Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 2.02 million shares. Advisory Ser Network Ltd Company reported 59,669 shares stake. Stifel Financial has invested 1.04% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). West Chester Cap Advisors Inc invested in 1.08% or 6,202 shares. Argent reported 128,163 shares. Eagle Advsr Limited Com accumulated 160,213 shares. Td Asset Incorporated owns 3.14 million shares. Livingston Group Inc Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 4,074 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Van Eck Associate owns 172,651 shares. Arrow Fincl Corporation reported 65,513 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Bollard Gp Limited Liability Company invested in 0.4% or 127,586 shares. John G Ullman Assocs holds 140,075 shares or 2.11% of its portfolio. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 467,562 shares.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc Com (NYSE:GIS) by 15,373 shares to 75,050 shares, valued at $3.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Trust Mltfctr Intl Sml Etf by 74,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 543,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Intrmd Etf (ITR).