As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Rose, Gateway Investment Advisers Upped Stake; Asset Management Group Lowered Pepsico (PEP) Stake as Share Price Rose

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 94.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 154,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 319,620 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.05 million, up from 164,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $171.45. About 2.87 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC

Asset Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc sold 9,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 52,752 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.92 million, down from 61,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 4.01M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui has invested 0.67% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Brandes Inv Partners Limited Partnership holds 0.88% or 300,271 shares in its portfolio. First Retail Bank Of Omaha holds 1.66% or 193,923 shares in its portfolio. Wade G W And owns 124,498 shares. Ima Wealth holds 1,778 shares. Altfest L J & reported 38,830 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 0.04% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 24,643 shares. Covington Capital has 134,824 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Hudock Gp reported 5,779 shares. Duncker Streett & Inc reported 0.74% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 0.28% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cheviot Value Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.53% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). The Georgia-based Cornercap Investment Counsel has invested 0.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Rnc Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0.14% or 15,340 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Inc accumulated 0.23% or 190,306 shares.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has Pepsico (PEP) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.74 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Df Dent invested 0.01% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sabal Tru accumulated 1.79% or 120,426 shares. 2,000 are owned by Capital Management Assoc. Lincoln holds 8,888 shares. Andra Ap reported 19,600 shares. Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Halsey Assoc Incorporated Ct holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,946 shares. 20,122 were reported by Mathes. Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 470,432 shares. 853 were reported by Sageworth. Choate Inv Advsr stated it has 15,194 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Ims has invested 0.33% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Davy Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 3,288 shares. Finemark Retail Bank Tru reported 0.61% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 5,577 are held by Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Union Pacific Revenues Could See Slower Growth In The Near Term – Forbes” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific Is Relatively Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Union Pacific Stock a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.