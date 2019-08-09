As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Rose, Gateway Investment Advisers Boosted Stake; As Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Stock Value Declined, Holder Bb Biotech Ag Raised Position

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) by 46.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 639,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.05% . The institutional investor held 2.02 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.90M, up from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Nektar Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 33.11% or $9.79 during the last trading session, reaching $19.78. About 18.10 million shares traded or 1026.87% up from the average. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 44.23% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 03/04/2018 – NEKTAR: PACT W/ BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB NOW EFFECTIVE; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Health Sciences Adds Nektar, Cuts Cigna; 24/04/2018 – NEW ONCOLOGY CLINICAL PACT BETWEEN NEKTAR & TAKEDA TO EVALUATE; 06/03/2018 Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 15/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data for its Immuno-Oncology Programs at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2018; 11/04/2018 – NEKTAR NKTR-262 COMBO HAD COMPLETE REGRESSIONS IN MOUSE MODELS; 08/05/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Announces Initiation of a Phase 1b Clinical Study of NKTR-358, a First-in-Class Regulatory T Cell Stimulato; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 317.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 125,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 164,650 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.53M, up from 39,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $168.42. About 1.28M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration reported 936,128 shares. Summit Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.08% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 1,730 shares. Moreover, Barr E S And has 0.02% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Personal Advsrs Corporation holds 2,418 shares. Moore Capital Lp stated it has 0.31% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 3.41 million shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Fdx stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 275,601 were reported by Alta Capital Management Limited Liability Co. Condor Capital Management, a New Jersey-based fund reported 14,737 shares. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.54% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). U S Global Investors has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 45,302 shares. Cutter And Brokerage Inc reported 17,365 shares. Meeder Asset holds 0.91% or 68,556 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd invested in 25,452 shares.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 9,915 shares to 33,173 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 11,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

