As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Rose, Brown Advisory Securities Has Trimmed Stake; Moody’s (MCO) Shareholder Veritas Investment Management Llp Has Cut Stake by $328,515

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 19.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 2,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 8,900 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, down from 11,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.10M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD

Veritas Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 77.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp sold 1,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 540 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98,000, down from 2,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $214.13. About 512,370 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 03/04/2018 – TESLA WAS AMONG SPECULATIVE-GRADE LIQUIDITY DOWNGRADES IN MARCH – MOODY’S; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time B2 Ratings To Gilex; Stable Outlook; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Two Cmbs Classes Of Madison Avenue Trust 2013-650M; 14/05/2018 – ALPHA MEDIA’S CFR TO Caa1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS $8.7 BILLION ACQUISITION OF AVEXIS STRENGTHENS NOVARTIS’S PIPELINE IN GENE THERAPY, BUT REDUCES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Notes Consistent Forecast Of Thin Surpluses In Nova Scotia’s 2018 Budget; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CME AT Aa3 FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT OF NEX PURCHA; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to six classes of notes issued by CIFC Funding 2014-Il-R, Ltd; 23/05/2018 – DANMARKS SKIBSKREDIT AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60M and $425.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 34,447 shares to 106,006 shares, valued at $10.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.74 billion for 17.28 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Catalyst Cap Advsr Lc has 0.75% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Andra Ap holds 0.06% or 12,500 shares in its portfolio. Garrison Bradford Associates Incorporated has 0.54% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.4% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Duncker Streett And Inc owns 0.35% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 9,070 shares. Dubuque Financial Bank And invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc owns 14,170 shares. Gateway Advisory Limited Liability Com reported 6,383 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can has 774,210 shares. Maple Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.22% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Condor Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.4% or 14,737 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 3,200 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt holds 54,930 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Acg Wealth reported 0.16% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pennsylvania-based Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa has invested 0.4% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colorado-based Shine Investment Advisory has invested 0.03% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 1,790 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Llc holds 0.01% or 1,719 shares. Maple Capital owns 1,428 shares. Zeke Capital Lc has 3,288 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 815 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Agf Invests America Inc has invested 2.36% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Redmond Asset Limited Liability has 0.4% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Creative Planning reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Baskin Financial Services has invested 3.15% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Veritable LP reported 5,219 shares. Amp Investors Limited holds 0.06% or 60,251 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Capital Mngmt Llc reported 2,141 shares stake. Bamco Ny holds 0% or 1,020 shares.