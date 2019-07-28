As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Rose, Alpha Cubed Investments Has Boosted by $1.93 Million Its Holding; As Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Forbes J M & Co Llp Has Raised Its Holding

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 2,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,572 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50M, up from 109,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 8.14 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 28.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 11,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,894 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84M, up from 41,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $174.23. About 1.63M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $825.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,030 shares to 114,364 shares, valued at $21.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,889 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspen Investment Mgmt accumulated 1,200 shares. Telos Mngmt reported 0.77% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Saturna Capital Corporation has 1.49% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 304,842 shares. Natixis invested 0.27% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Tortoise Inv Management Lc invested 0.11% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 18,572 were reported by Highstreet Asset Management. Moreover, Peloton Wealth Strategists has 1% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Smithfield Tru holds 10,259 shares. Kidder Stephen W reported 1,694 shares. Illinois-based Cna Corp has invested 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Woodstock holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,020 shares. Amer Financial Bank accumulated 1.76% or 33,252 shares. 13,119 were reported by Trust Of Oklahoma. Addenda Inc invested in 22,895 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Huntington National Bank & Trust, a Ohio-based fund reported 151,341 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Howard Capital has invested 3.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 8.56 million shares. Narwhal Capital Mgmt reported 53,280 shares. Dillon & Associate has 62,705 shares for 2.26% of their portfolio. 8,000 were accumulated by E&G Advsrs Lp. 31,230 are held by Kidder Stephen W. Alyeska Group LP reported 0.57% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 648,732 were accumulated by Saratoga Research & Investment Management. Fernwood Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 3,174 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Family Firm Incorporated holds 3,861 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. West Chester Cap Advsrs reported 4,699 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Css Lc Il has invested 0.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kellner Llc reported 8,810 shares. Glob Endowment Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Patten Group Inc Inc Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 18,757 shares.

