As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Price Rose, Wintergreen Advisers Decreased Position by $1.62 Million; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Decreased Its Stake

Wintergreen Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wintergreen Advisers Llc sold 9,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,780 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, down from 50,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wintergreen Advisers Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $173.58. About 3.72 million shares traded or 17.35% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23 million, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $977.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $21.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1985.63. About 2.79M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/03/2018 – Amazon teams up with French retailer Casino for food delivery; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon to bring its voice assistant Alexa to many business settings – Axios; 13/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon handicapped as they follow China playbook; 02/05/2018 – Amazon’s bid is a counter to Walmart, which is reportedly in advanced talks to become the largest shareholder of Flipkart; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Amazon, Cuts Walmart; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Launches In-car Delivery For Prime Members Using Amazon Key — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – US News: Amazon, NFL Reach $130 Million Streaming Deal for Thursday Night Games; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys `R’ Us stores; 19/03/2018 – The survey finds men are less likely to use Amazon to price shop; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 94.02 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9,000 shares to 42,000 shares, valued at $13.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

