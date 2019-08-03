As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Price Rose, Umb Bank N A Lifted Position; Paychex (PAYX) Share Price Rose While W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Cut by $583,800 Its Holding

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 8,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 196,999 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.94M, up from 188,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $173.52. About 2.24 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co analyzed 6,950 shares as the company's stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 86,652 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, down from 93,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $30.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $83.93. About 1.83 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 9,253 shares to 131,337 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,942 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Group Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cushing Asset Mgmt LP owns 28,038 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. 31,605 are held by Kentucky Retirement System. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.38% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Ghp Invest invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd invested 0.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Van Eck stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability owns 6,065 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Vestor Cap Limited Company owns 1.85% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 60,429 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 750,716 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma reported 3,453 shares. Security Trust holds 1.19% or 22,255 shares in its portfolio. Wade G W reported 0.04% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.04% or 2,085 shares in its portfolio. Horrell Capital Mngmt invested 7.67% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.40 million activity. MUCCI MARTIN also sold $3.62 million worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares. On Tuesday, February 12 DOODY JOSEPH sold $860,986 worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 11,489 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,900 are owned by Optimum Invest Advsrs. First Fincl In invested 0.08% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 149,111 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Granite Investment Prns Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri reported 0.3% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Berkshire Asset Mgmt Pa holds 0.04% or 5,402 shares. First Personal Fin holds 1,585 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 2,898 shares. Geode Capital Ltd invested in 5.43M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Highlander Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 200 shares. Advisor Partners Limited Liability owns 8,634 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corp holds 0.17% or 229,900 shares in its portfolio. Counselors stated it has 74,483 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp invested in 1,871 shares. 25,760 were reported by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Company.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21M and $441.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSB) by 56,266 shares to 217,108 shares, valued at $10.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 83,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 30.41 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.