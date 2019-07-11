As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Price Rose, Smith Salley & Associates Lowered by $2.19 Million Its Position; Texas Instrs (TXN) Holder Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Upped Position

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 13,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,711 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.65M, down from 64,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $169.57. About 1.60M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 12,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 219,084 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.24M, up from 206,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $116.64. About 2.98M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 25,455 shares to 78,479 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 5,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,897 shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs In (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.