As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder American Money Management Has Cut by $610,597 Its Stake; Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Raised Its General Electric Co (GE) Holding

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 3,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 20,629 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49M, down from 24,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.91. About 2.00 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 1333.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 40,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 43,004 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $454,000, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 36.36 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – Cramer: GE’s new CEO ‘needs to be rewarded’ for cleaning up its accounting; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Aviation Rev $7.11B; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Health Care Rev $4.7B; 24/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: General Electric doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources tell CNBC; 27/03/2018 – GE stock jumps the most in nearly 3 years, a day after breaking below $13; 22/05/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 3.66 BLN RUPEES VS 3.32 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Operating Margin 10.2%, Up 60 Basis Points; 11/05/2018 – Ll BAO GE GROUP LTD 8102.HK – QTRLY REVENUE HK$101.6 MLN, UP 33.9%; 07/03/2018 – GE REPORTS INNOVATIVE ENERGY STORAGE PLATFORM CALLED RESERVOIR

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.38 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60 million and $187.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Emerging Markets Etf by 6,722 shares to 101,133 shares, valued at $5.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 14,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,461 shares, and has risen its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canandaigua State Bank invested 0.36% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Drexel Morgan And stated it has 1.98% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Apriem Advisors accumulated 0.15% or 2,846 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset LP invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Private Na invested in 7,273 shares. Beese Fulmer Inc holds 12,048 shares. Greystone Managed Invests holds 0.52% or 53,513 shares in its portfolio. Company Natl Bank accumulated 571,050 shares. First Citizens Savings Bank holds 15,428 shares. First Allied Advisory Service holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 11,749 shares. Td Asset Management has 609,768 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 41,765 shares. Skylands Capital Ltd Com accumulated 409,050 shares. 77,015 were reported by Associated Banc. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,825 shares.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 30,877 shares to 341,822 shares, valued at $12.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 76,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,584 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

