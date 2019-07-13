As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Price Rose, Rare Infrastructure LTD Raised Its Holding by $409,484; Honeywell Intl (HON) Holder Coldstream Capital Management Has Cut Position by $2.94 Million

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 0.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 2,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 718,491 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.13 million, up from 716,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 1.96 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 81.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 18,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,357 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $692,000, down from 22,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $177.14. About 2.05 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Management Lp reported 0.37% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Asset Mgmt One Ltd has 0.33% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Midwest State Bank Division owns 0.14% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 6,059 shares. America First Inv Ltd Co, Nebraska-based fund reported 2,606 shares. Peddock Advisors Limited Company reported 0.41% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Lord Abbett Ltd Liability has 0.43% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 774,700 shares. Chesley Taft And Associates Llc reported 46,195 shares. Coldstream Cap invested in 19,697 shares. Johnson Fincl Gp Inc invested in 0.04% or 2,688 shares. Burns J W & New York holds 0.3% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 7,276 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa invested in 2,060 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Renaissance Investment Grp Ltd has invested 3.23% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Trb Advisors Lp invested in 3.8% or 76,000 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 1,250 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt owns 1% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 22,454 shares.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Terraform Pwr Inc by 372,178 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $25.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 53,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,899 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. $629,808 worth of stock was sold by Deily Linnet F on Wednesday, February 6.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11,304 shares to 167,029 shares, valued at $4.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 44,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Corporation accumulated 837,500 shares or 5.37% of the stock. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Invest House Limited Co, a California-based fund reported 1,625 shares. Dana Invest Advisors Incorporated accumulated 17,945 shares. Atwood And Palmer Inc invested in 0.03% or 1,315 shares. Tirschwell And Loewy Inc accumulated 3.36% or 154,434 shares. Btim Corp has 137,035 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. 9,579 are held by Essex Services Incorporated. Putnam Invs Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.83 million shares. Cleararc Inc invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Natixis Advsrs LP reported 282,737 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corp has 591,523 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 821 shares or 0.1% of the stock. First Mercantile Communications invested 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). New York-based Sandler Mgmt has invested 0.39% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).