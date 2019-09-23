As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Price Rose, L & S Advisors Lowered by $5.57 Million Its Holding; Wbi Investments Lowered Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $7.06 Million

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 90.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 3,400 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $575,000, down from 36,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $166.05. About 2.08M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 91.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 130,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 12,648 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $692,000, down from 143,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.42. About 12.86 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Union Pacific Train Derails At Illinois Rail Yard – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UBS Cuts Railroad Estimates and PTs on Weak Volumes – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Federal Safety Agency Issues Air Brake Recommendations To Freight Railroads – Benzinga” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $757.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 71,309 shares to 88,446 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 8,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,972 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.08 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cim Limited Liability Company holds 2,563 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Moreover, Rampart Investment Management Co Ltd has 0.52% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 26,199 shares. Gsa Prtn Llp stated it has 8,318 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 87,192 shares. Rare Infra Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 688,094 shares. Hodges Capital Mngmt reported 15,894 shares. Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt holds 1.92% or 39,288 shares. First Fincl In, a Indiana-based fund reported 271 shares. Eastern Comml Bank owns 19,648 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank owns 30,582 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 1.78 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 19,774 were accumulated by Cambridge Advsr. Advsr Mgmt Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Acg Wealth holds 4,679 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.70 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 579,595 shares to 696,633 shares, valued at $9.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Absolute Shs Tr (WBIE) by 222,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW).