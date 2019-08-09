As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Price Rose, Holder Wintergreen Advisers Has Trimmed Position; Cypress Capital Group Continues to Hold Stake in Duke Energy (DUK)

Wintergreen Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wintergreen Advisers Llc sold 9,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 40,780 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, down from 50,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wintergreen Advisers Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $169.7. About 2.30M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 197.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 18,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 27,144 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 9,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $89.31. About 2.18M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy to sell five small hydroelectric plants to Northbrook Energy; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: By 2030 Sees More Than 80% of Generation Mix to Come From Zero and Lower CO2-Emitting; 04/04/2018 – Cyberattack Bleeds Into Utility Space as Duke Sees Billing Delay; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Hydroelectric Plant Sale to Close in 1Q of 2019; 11/04/2018 – Chapel Hill: Duke Energy Door-to-Door Marketing; 20/04/2018 – Florida PSC: Enter titleFlorida PSC Saves Duke Energy Customers Millions of Dollars; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85; 19/04/2018 – RTO Insider: @DukeEnergy said last week that it will pass $38 million in savings it will realize from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps advance site readiness projects in six Indiana counties

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,517 shares to 16,333 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp by 3,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,375 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.46 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.