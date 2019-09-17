As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Price Rose, Holder Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Decreased Position by $5.92 Million; Riverpark Advisors Increased Position in Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 338,479 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.24 million, down from 373,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $166.72. About 781,067 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc bought 4,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 17,641 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60M, up from 13,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $6.04 during the last trading session, reaching $209.76. About 621,736 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE ISSUES WARNING ABOUT POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK ON STATE BODIES AND PRIVATE COMPANIES AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN KIEV; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 1.04 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading holds 9,218 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Washington-based Freestone Capital Hldg Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Prudential stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Moreover, Reilly Advsrs Llc has 1.45% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 56,824 shares. California-based Lyon Street Cap Lc has invested 1.19% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Mackenzie Fincl Corporation invested in 1,367 shares or 0% of the stock. Acg Wealth holds 14,741 shares. Strs Ohio reported 331,953 shares. Menta Capital Limited Liability invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Renaissance Technology owns 0.91% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 5.07M shares. Cibc World holds 0.01% or 12,637 shares.

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $233.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,510 shares to 13,706 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,600 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “26 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Slack, American Eagle Outfitters, CrowdStrike, Ciena and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Palo Alto Networks a Buy-the-Dip Candidate After a 25% Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zscaler trades lower after Palo Alto trash talk – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Linscomb & Williams invested in 0.1% or 7,446 shares. Brown Mgmt Ltd Company reported 3,694 shares. B Riley Wealth Inc stated it has 0.38% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Wealthquest holds 0.12% or 1,919 shares in its portfolio. East Coast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 9,631 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) has invested 0.58% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bp Public Limited Liability Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 73,000 shares. Automobile Association has invested 0.22% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Manhattan Com accumulated 0.38% or 404,141 shares. Pennsylvania has invested 1.45% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Australia-based Rare Ltd has invested 8.33% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Renaissance Gp Lc holds 180,525 shares. New York-based Tortoise Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.11% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cypress Asset Mngmt Incorporated Tx reported 23,202 shares. 1,208 are held by Aureus Asset Ltd Company.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UBS Cuts Railroad Estimates and PTs on Weak Volumes – StreetInsider.com” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific Is Relatively Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.15 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,600 shares to 251,500 shares, valued at $52.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).