As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Price Rose, Holder Eagle Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake; Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Bloom Tree Partners Trimmed Its Stake

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 17,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 65,733 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.86 million, down from 82,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $299.98. About 1.06M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 11,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 273,073 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.66M, up from 261,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $174.23. About 1.62 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $918.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 514,984 shares to 4.15 million shares, valued at $47.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 475,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 819,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc (Put).

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solut (NYSE:BFAM) by 23,685 shares to 667,958 shares, valued at $84.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 42,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 714,009 shares, and cut its stake in Forum Energy Technologies In (NYSE:FET).

