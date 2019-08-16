As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Price Rose, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Lifted by $6.61 Million Its Holding; Rock Springs Capital Management LP Boosted Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Holding by $2.19 Million

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 100.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 39,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 78,900 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.19M, up from 39,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $166.17. About 1.48 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The hedge fund held 180,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.19M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $92.23. About 180,881 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 35,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $13.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guardant Health Inc by 36,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,000 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dowling Yahnke Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 5,300 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 10,000 shares. Int Gp invested in 0% or 13,664 shares. Sg Americas Lc holds 0% or 4,220 shares. 1,168 were accumulated by Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc). Wells Fargo And Mn has 345,349 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Llc invested 0.05% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Fil Limited holds 0.01% or 57,065 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins reported 8,786 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Artal Gru Sa reported 175,000 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Citigroup holds 0% or 8,327 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.01% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 27,600 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 17,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $194.72 million activity. Another trade for 275,000 shares valued at $18.98M was made by Braslyn Ltd. on Friday, March 1. Boxer Capital – LLC had sold 725,008 shares worth $71.27M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Cap Advsrs accumulated 2.22% or 43,820 shares. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0.62% or 2.43 million shares. Nadler holds 0.1% or 1,902 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.45% or 122,574 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bank reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Omers Administration, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 936,128 shares. Farmers National Bank & Trust invested 0.89% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 87 shares in its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt has invested 0.92% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Estabrook Capital Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 116,857 shares. Brown Capital Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,720 shares. Florida-based Finemark Fincl Bank And Trust has invested 0.54% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Madison Invest reported 106,202 shares. Massmutual Co Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hudock Capital Grp Inc Limited, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,931 shares.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 55,300 shares to 38,000 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 37,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 502,116 shares, and cut its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR).