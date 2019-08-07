As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Price Rose, Haverford Financial Services Increased Its Position by $334,000; As Apple (Put) (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Granite Point Capital Management LP Upped Holding

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL) by 461.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 164,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.99M, up from 35,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $890.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $197. About 33.22M shares traded or 20.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – Jabil, Apple Contractor, Rises on FYQ2 Beat, CEO Sees ‘Broad-based Growth’ — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Encourage Customers to Switch to Apple Music; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Americas Rev $24.84B; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: The #DACA situation is not an immigration issue. It’s a moral issue. …The DACA situation is one that I am personally, as an American, deeply offended by. #RevolutionCHI is live now on @MSNBC; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Weak China data suggests long-anticipated slowdown; 27/04/2018 – Independent Business: #BREAKING – Bank of Ireland reveal Apple Pay and Android Pay are on the way for its customers:…; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook’s advice to his younger self: ‘The joy is in the journey’:; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple Music hits 38M subscribers, closes gap with Spotify; 12/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Monday Apple Rumors: MacBook Air Pro May Be Coming Soon; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Apple’s New $100 Billion Stock Buyback Plan Is Consistent With “Net Cash Neutral” Policy

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 44.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 6,542 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 4,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $168.33. About 1.70 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barbara Oil accumulated 0.1% or 1,000 shares. Amica Retiree Tru accumulated 3,858 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Clean Yield Grp reported 0.16% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Aldebaran holds 1.53% or 12,971 shares in its portfolio. Davis R M holds 0.73% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 118,083 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Liability has invested 0.37% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Brown Advisory owns 40,010 shares. Apriem stated it has 2,979 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Valmark Advisers has 0.01% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,707 shares. Wesbanco Natl Bank Incorporated reported 32,742 shares. First Savings Bank Of Omaha has 0.57% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 1,535 were accumulated by Dsc Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Fisher Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 11,829 shares. 10,934 were accumulated by Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Com.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “U.S. Rail Headcount Falls In June – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Hurricane Barry Left Its Mark, But Could Have Been Worse – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37M and $278.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,463 shares to 97,009 shares, valued at $11.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 6,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,112 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 316,061 are held by Columbus Circle Invsts. Lourd Capital Lc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 28,566 shares. Moreover, Cap Global Invsts has 0.33% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Madison Hldgs holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 41,910 shares. Pnc Ser Inc invested 1.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Sq Advsrs Limited Com has 9.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 672,007 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp reported 1,154 shares. 18,298 are held by Argentiere Capital Ag. Spc Financial Inc has invested 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co has 3.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 28.01 million shares. Wedgewood Prns reported 645,699 shares or 8.96% of all its holdings. Moreover, Girard Prns Ltd has 4.98% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 140,572 shares. Moreover, Jp Marvel Inv Advisors Llc has 3.5% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Marco Inv Ltd Liability Corp invested 3.93% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kemper Master Retirement invested in 44,400 shares.