As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Price Rose, Chilton Investment Co Has Upped by $2.34 Million Its Position; Thor Industries (THO) Shareholder Copeland Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $1.19 Million as Stock Value Declined

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Thor Industries Inc (THO) by 10.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 19,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 207,434 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.94 million, up from 188,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thor Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $44.22. About 730,842 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500.

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 14,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 477,408 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.82M, up from 463,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $159.33. About 2.68M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How I Use The Dividend Discount Model To Make Smart Investing Decisions – Seeking Alpha” on September 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Railroad Stocks to Buy – Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Pfizer, Teva And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 67,228 shares to 54,268 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 127,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 635,828 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,192 were accumulated by Quantum Cap Management. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.91% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Co, a Minnesota-based fund reported 15,778 shares. Trb Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 76,000 shares or 3.8% of the stock. Stewart & Patten Lc, a California-based fund reported 35,849 shares. Bridges Invest accumulated 3.5% or 513,184 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Com has 47,476 shares. Fulton Comml Bank Na has invested 0.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Jarislowsky Fraser owns 3,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 26,387 are owned by Convergence Investment Prns Ltd Liability Com. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Com owns 0.02% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,737 shares. Atwood And Palmer reported 1,850 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Loews holds 1,750 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 0.03% or 437 shares. Donaldson Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 1,691 shares in its portfolio.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) by 40,689 shares to 31,292 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 42,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,583 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) ROE Of 6.3%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Thor Keeps Accelerating Its Power – Seeking Alpha” published on March 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Guru Stocks With Predictable Businesses – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Camping World wipeout hangs over RV sector – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.