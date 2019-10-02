As Union Pacific (UNP) Shares Rose, Vestor Capital Lowered Position by $2.78 Million; Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Stock Value Rose While Cannell Peter B & Company Lowered Stake

Vestor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 27.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc sold 16,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 43,997 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.44 million, down from 60,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $152. About 4.13M shares traded or 29.71% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $679,000, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $6.32 during the last trading session, reaching $210.15. About 879,238 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. S&Co Inc owns 94,459 shares. Cleararc Capital accumulated 3,290 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 40,000 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Hilltop has 0.05% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Fincl Bank Of America De holds 5.27 million shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial holds 0.02% or 26,686 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp accumulated 5,142 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridges Management has 3,632 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset has invested 0.06% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). North Star Asset invested in 0.06% or 3,315 shares. Aurora Counsel reported 0.86% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Penobscot Invest Mgmt Co Inc holds 1.6% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 34,489 shares. Guardian Lp reported 81,922 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77B and $2.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 46,540 shares to 186,030 shares, valued at $28.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tpg Re Finance Trust Inc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR).

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.63M for 22.94 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 15.64 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited holds 0.15% or 20,205 shares in its portfolio. Ar Asset stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Wilkins Counsel holds 10,925 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Lp stated it has 9,000 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd owns 0.13% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,200 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 1,835 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.39% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 33,500 were reported by Bright Rock Limited Liability Company. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 188,300 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.67% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Wellington Shields Limited has invested 1.44% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 2,170 are owned by Northstar Limited Co. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Ltd has 0.41% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Horan Capital holds 1.94% or 64,138 shares. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs invested in 1,851 shares or 0.12% of the stock.