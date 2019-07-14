As Union Pacific (UNP) Shares Rose, Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Raised Holding in Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) by $485,820

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 2,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,990 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 6,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 1.76M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 196.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 53,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.19% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 81,423 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $814,000, up from 27,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.46B market cap company. It closed at $9.24 lastly. It is down 8.72% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.15% the S&P500.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.24 million activity. Shares for $24,936 were bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne on Friday, June 7. Shares for $478,000 were bought by Green Anthony C. Another trade for 300,000 shares valued at $2.89 million was made by KEYES KEVIN on Monday, May 6.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 104,801 shares to 116,968 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 34,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,517 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Residential Investment Corp.: Consider This 7.4%-Yielding New Preferred Stock – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Annaly Capital Management: Dividend Cut – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Assessing What Happens After The Dividend Cut For Annaly Capital Management – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Armour Residential REIT Delivers Again: Solid Outperformance Leads To Taking Gains – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pressure Remains On Annaly – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Investment Advsrs has 0.08% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Penobscot Management invested in 0.02% or 11,038 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 157,148 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Comerica Bancorporation owns 0.01% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 134,795 shares. Lincoln Natl holds 0.03% or 71,709 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Company owns 664 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Na holds 0.01% or 13,242 shares in its portfolio. 1.10M are held by Bb&T Securities Lc. Lpl Finance Limited holds 0.02% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) or 921,237 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Liability owns 10,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 0.02% or 10,300 shares. Moreover, Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 13,757 shares. Camarda Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Aviance Ltd Liability Corp holds 27,740 shares.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85 million and $190.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 19,504 shares to 21,992 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 33,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59B for 19.34 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.