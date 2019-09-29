As Union Pacific (UNP) Shares Rose, Rafferty Asset Management Has Lowered Position; Hubspot (HUBS) Shareholder Redwood Investments Lowered Position

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 98.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 104,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% . The institutional investor held 1,488 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $254,000, down from 105,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $149.91. About 801,907 shares traded or 37.63% up from the average. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in HubSpot; 25/04/2018 – HUBSPOT – ON APRIL 23, BOARD APPROVED AMENDMENT TO BY-LAWS TO INSTITUTE MAJORITY VOTING STANDARD UNDER WHICH DIRECTOR NOMINEE WILL BE ELECTED TO BOARD; 23/04/2018 – HubSpot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ HubSpot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUBS); 08/03/2018 HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $123 FROM $113; 22/05/2018 – Azuqua Joins HubSpot’s Apps for Agency Services Program to Help Top Tier Digital Agencies Deliver Custom Integrations and Automations; 08/05/2018 – HubSpot to Open New Latin Amer Headquarters in Bogota, Colombia; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.56, REV VIEW $484.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Scge Management Buys New 1.7% Position in HubSpot; 10/05/2018 – HubSpot Launches Service Hub to Transform the Way Businesses Delight their Customers

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 59.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 4,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 2,820 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $477,000, down from 6,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.69. About 3.15M shares traded or 0.55% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold HUBS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.98% less from 39.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Ser Communication Ma holds 0% or 58,420 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd stated it has 60 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Dupont Management reported 0.03% stake. Citadel Advsr Lc has 269,553 shares. 18 were reported by Macroview Investment Mgmt Limited Liability. Bessemer holds 0% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) or 120 shares. Cwm Lc reported 0% stake. Ellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability holds 2,600 shares. Raymond James Advsrs Inc reported 6,183 shares. Raymond James & has 14,711 shares. Advisory stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 18,200 shares. First Advsrs Lp has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Financial Architects accumulated 243 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.28 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.32 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by HubSpot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% negative EPS growth.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78M and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 6,640 shares to 161,614 shares, valued at $10.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 12,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 395,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Bridge accumulated 13,889 shares. Moreover, Fil Limited has 0% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 17,417 shares. Atwood And Palmer holds 0.04% or 1,700 shares. Beach Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2,800 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Congress Asset Mngmt Com Ma invested 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Com has 0.49% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 319,620 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker has 9,868 shares. Spinnaker Tru holds 0.18% or 10,412 shares in its portfolio. Korea has 0.3% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 415,476 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 31,591 shares. Tiemann Invest Limited Liability Company holds 0.29% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 2,322 shares. Marketfield Asset Limited Co owns 3.11% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 34,625 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Inc Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,075 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 326,107 shares. Skba Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.99% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

