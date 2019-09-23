As Union Pacific (UNP) Shares Rose, Modera Wealth Management Has Boosted Stake; As 3M Company (MMM) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Coho Partners LTD Has Trimmed Stake

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 1,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 6,907 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, up from 5,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.38. About 3.64M shares traded or 17.62% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 12,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 447,809 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.62M, down from 460,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 3.71 million shares traded or 34.56% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year's $2.58 per share. MMM's profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.29 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1.