As Union Pacific (UNP) Shares Rose, Holder Greystone Managed Investments Has Decreased by $713,758 Its Position; Starr International Co Stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) Has Decreased by $9.60 Million as Shares Rose

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 4,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 68,778 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.50 million, down from 73,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $166.25. About 2.17 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 4.04M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q EPS $1.01; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 03/05/2018 – AIG OFFICIAL SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT ”AN IMMEDIATE CHANGE” FROM U.S. APPEALS COURT DECISION INVALIDATING U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR FIDUCIARY RULE; 27/03/2018 – AIG Also Is Shrinking Its Board, To 11 From 16​; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s profit hit by natural disaster losses; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Premiums & Fees $1.18 Billion; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders approve $43 mln pay package for CEO; 19/04/2018 – AIG – AUTHORISATION OF NEW INSURANCE COS IN UK AND LUXEMBOURG THAT WILL SEE ALL BUSINESS TRANSFERRED TO NEW ENTITIES AHEAD OF UK LEAVING EU; 12/04/2018 – AIG – VIDOVICH IS JOINING AIG FROM XL CATLIN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Il holds 0% or 17,075 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 2,187 shares. Research Glob Invsts stated it has 42.46M shares. Cs Mckee LP has invested 1.25% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Duncker Streett owns 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsrs accumulated 0.01% or 4,242 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Corp has 772 shares. Prudential Pcl reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 12,738 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 1.88 million shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 900,771 shares. Duff Phelps Investment Mgmt Com invested in 9,245 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hightower Lc holds 95,832 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Investment Mgmt has invested 0.09% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Comm Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 240,229 were accumulated by First Republic Investment Mngmt. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Harvey Inv Communication Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,338 shares. Donaldson Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 1,691 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 14,607 shares in its portfolio. Btim has 1.3% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 570,156 shares. Edgar Lomax Va owns 254,380 shares or 2.92% of their US portfolio. The Alabama-based Notis has invested 0.87% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.44% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Mason Street Advisors Limited Company accumulated 0.36% or 103,128 shares. Susquehanna Interest Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 21,434 shares. North Carolina-based Kingfisher Ltd Llc has invested 0.3% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.22% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 11,538 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt accumulated 8,162 shares.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF) by 108,581 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $23.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 116,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 582,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).