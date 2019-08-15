As Union Pacific (UNP) Shares Rose, Gladius Capital Management LP Increased Holding; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Rose, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lifted Position

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 201 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 2,511 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $420.00M, up from 2,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $162.99. About 542,040 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 4,459 shares as the company's stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 49,158 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50 million, up from 44,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $217.27. About 501,759 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B;

