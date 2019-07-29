As Union Pacific (UNP) Shares Rose, First Interstate Bank Raised Holding by $564,293; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Chilton Capital Management Decreased by $350,259 Its Stake

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 1,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,359 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.25M, down from 60,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $289.04. About 420,708 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 02/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $228 FROM $227; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT INCL VALIDATATION OF THERMO’S ONCOMINE; 29/05/2018 – VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD VKMT.BO SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND AT 5 PCT; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 23/05/2018 – TMO: ROIC ‘HURDLE’ SEEN A YEAR EARLIER VS INITIAL DEAL MODEL; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 3,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,030 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, up from 41,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $177.5. About 1.26M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,542 are held by Conning Inc. Moreover, Trillium Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.1% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 11,742 shares. 16,486 were reported by Kcm Inv Advsrs Ltd. Vestor Cap Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 60,429 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Inc reported 42,320 shares. Diversified holds 0.04% or 4,491 shares in its portfolio. Founders Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 2.63% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 247,462 shares. Smith Salley & Associates holds 51,711 shares. Boston has 2.97 million shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.06% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 36,750 shares. Weybosset & Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 3,650 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Limited Com holds 28,196 shares. Strategic Fin Ser holds 0.62% or 26,823 shares. Whittier Com holds 26,946 shares.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLY) by 38,319 shares to 11,649 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,576 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,209 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific’s Q2 earnings beat eases railroad fears – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Key Themes to Track When Union Pacific Reports Earnings – The Motley Fool” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Sell-Side Offers Opposing View Of Union Pacific – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 3,283 shares to 18,981 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 18,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 25.09 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.