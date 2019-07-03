As Union Pacific (UNP) Shares Rose, Bank Of The West Decreased by $1.07 Million Its Stake; Saba Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Tesla (Put) (TSLA)

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 6,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,127 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, down from 19,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $171.8. About 1.08 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 27.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 42,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.57M, up from 152,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.86B market cap company. The stock increased 4.61% or $10.35 during the last trading session, reaching $234.9. About 14.08 million shares traded or 21.17% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 29/03/2018 – Instinet’s Shah Says Tesla Has Tremendous Momentum in Electric Vehicles (Video); 21/03/2018 – Elon Musk doesn’t have to stay CEO to get a $50 billion payout from Tesla; 26/04/2018 – Intel: Keller Joins From Tesla; 22/05/2018 – TESLA HAS HIRED SNAP’S VICE PRESIDENT OF MONETIZATION, STUART BOWERS, TO BE CO’S VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING – CHEDDAR, CITING; 28/03/2018 – NHTSA sending team to investigate fatal Tesla crash; 14/05/2018 – SOUTH JORDAN CITY POLICE DEPT. SAYS COLLISION OF TESLA MODEL S & MECHANIC TRUCK OCCURRED AT 10400 SOUTH BANGERTER HIGHWAY IN SOUTH JORDAN, UTAH; 21/03/2018 – FOX6 News: AP Source: Tesla stockholders approve Elon Musk compensation, could be more than $50B; 25/04/2018 – Mapbox Hires Former Tesla Autopilot Designer to Rethink Driverless-Car Maps; 30/05/2018 – Consumer Reports now recommends Tesla’s Model 3; 24/04/2018 – Pre-ordering Five Tesla Semis, City Furniture is First Furniture Retailer in U.S. To Announce it’s Adding the All-Electric

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 sales for $13.36 million activity. The insider Straubel Jeffrey B sold 15,000 shares worth $4.40M. 1,700 shares valued at $544,000 were sold by RICE LINDA JOHNSON on Tuesday, February 5. Gracias Antonio J. sold $5.84M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Wednesday, January 16. $25.00 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by Musk Elon on Thursday, May 2.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93 billion and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Income Opportuni (EAD) by 5.17M shares to 603,418 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Real Assets Incom by 18,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,836 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 5,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pure Fincl holds 0.04% or 789 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Pcl holds 0.02% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 35,326 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.05% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 94,387 shares. Howe Rusling stated it has 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 880 shares. Parametric Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Finance Management Pro stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Argi Invest Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 9 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Rhumbline Advisers reported 145,911 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Wade G W And has 1,338 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Company owns 1,540 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Management invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59B for 19.09 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspiriant Llc holds 0.22% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 15,894 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Company invested 0.37% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The California-based Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Llc has invested 0.19% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bbva Compass State Bank has 30,905 shares. Regions Financial has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Numerixs Invest Techs has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bridges Inv Mngmt owns 513,184 shares for 3.5% of their portfolio. Factory Mutual Insur Company accumulated 373,479 shares. Idaho-based Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id has invested 0.05% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fisher Asset Management holds 0% or 11,829 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Management invested in 0.7% or 172,528 shares. Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Tx stated it has 5,848 shares. 11,515 are held by Smith Moore. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 61,438 shares. Spinnaker Trust accumulated 11,187 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,214 shares to 147,792 shares, valued at $17.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).