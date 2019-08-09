As Union Pacific (UNP) Share Value Rose, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increased Position by $24.12 Million; As Roper Technologies (ROP) Shares Rose, Pittenger & Anderson Increased by $1.65 Million Its Holding

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 48.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 4,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 14,799 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, up from 9,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $9.86 during the last trading session, reaching $358.49. About 440,774 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 49.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 144,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 437,419 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.14M, up from 293,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $169.7. About 2.30 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt Communications Ltd reported 23,978 shares stake. 1,000 are held by Lincoln Ltd Llc. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership holds 2.61% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 1.62 million shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.03% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Moreover, Peapack Gladstone Financial has 0.01% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Woodstock has 16,503 shares. Sequoia Fincl Lc reported 850 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Co Ltd Co holds 1,542 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. F&V Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.56% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 16,996 are owned by Fil. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 81,534 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 17,893 were reported by M&T Savings Bank Corp. Bp Plc invested 0.15% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Telemus Ltd Company owns 9,985 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of invested in 103 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $1.37 million activity. WALLMAN RICHARD F also bought $163,483 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 7,390 shares to 16,254 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 3,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,550 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 23,512 shares to 78,917 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,528 shares, and cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP).