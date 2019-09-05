As Union Pacific (UNP) Share Value Rose, Wintergreen Advisers Decreased Position by $1.62 Million; Falcon Edge Capital LP Lifted Uranium Energy (UEC) Stake by $365,600 as Share Price Declined

Wintergreen Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wintergreen Advisers Llc sold 9,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 40,780 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82M, down from 50,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wintergreen Advisers Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.56B market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $5.37 during the last trading session, reaching $165.45. About 420,092 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX

Falcon Edge Capital Lp increased its stake in Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) by 38.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp bought 365,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.22% . The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 951,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Uranium Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $171.65 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.0045 during the last trading session, reaching $0.95. About 123,476 shares traded. Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEMKT:UEC) has declined 38.86% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.86% the S&P500. Some Historical UEC News: 03/05/2018 – Uranium Energy Corp Completes the Acquisition of the North Reno Creek ISR Project; 25/05/2018 – SAFRAN SAF.PA – SAFRAN AND UEC SATURN SIGN FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO REENGINE BERIEV BE-200 FIRE-FIGHTING AIRCRAFT; 03/05/2018 – URANIUM ENERGY CORP COMPLETES PURCHASE OF NORTH RENO CREEK ISR; 05/04/2018 Uranium Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.02 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

