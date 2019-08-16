As Union Pacific (UNP) Share Value Rose, Wintergreen Advisers Cut Position by $1.62 Million; Fairpointe Capital Holds Position in Patterson Companies (PDCO)

Wintergreen Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wintergreen Advisers Llc sold 9,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 40,780 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, down from 50,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wintergreen Advisers Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $166.46. About 1.03M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 146,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The institutional investor held 3.22 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.40 million, up from 3.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $16.9. About 318,783 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 23/05/2018 – Patterson’s Zurday Will Be Eligible to Earn Annual Cash Incentive Compensation; 04/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Patterson Companies to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 04/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterso; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (PDCO); 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES INC – DONALD J. ZURBAY NAMED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (PDCO); 13/03/2018 – PATTERSON COS. AUTHORIZES NEW $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 23/05/2018 – Correct: Patterson CFO Zurbay, Not Zurday

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PDCO shares while 74 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 86.53 million shares or 1.78% less from 88.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Associates holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 180,455 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd owns 1.10 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 29,400 shares. Schroder Investment Management Group Inc stated it has 0.01% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Cubic Asset Lc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 42,495 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc stated it has 19,143 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 19,920 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Argi Svcs Lc holds 0.05% or 39,294 shares in its portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Company accumulated 109,986 shares. First Citizens Bankshares And Trust has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). 10,529 are held by Raymond James Fincl Svcs Inc. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 315,300 shares. Kbc Grp Nv invested 0% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00 billion and $3.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc by 930,812 shares to 189,463 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) by 32,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.13 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

