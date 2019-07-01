As Union Pacific (UNP) Share Value Rose, Soroban Capital Partners LP Lowered Position; As Amdocs Limited (DOX) Market Value Rose, Timessquare Capital Management Has Lifted by $4.21 Million Its Stake

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amdocs Limited (DOX) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 77,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.22M, up from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amdocs Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $62.26. About 189,594 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 8.17% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs 2Q EPS 70c; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD DOX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Custom; 22/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN SYMBOL DOX; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 95C

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 34.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp analyzed 1.35 million shares as the company's stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.55M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425.92 million, down from 3.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $121.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $171.78. About 1.41M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Investment Mngmt owns 3.38% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 240,504 shares. Community National Bank Na reported 4,564 shares. Renaissance Gru Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.3% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). D L Carlson Investment Gru invested in 0.1% or 2,150 shares. Garrison Bradford & Assoc Incorporated owns 3,787 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.45% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Synovus holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 57,244 shares. 40,707 are owned by Epoch Prtnrs. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.76% or 24,800 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.49% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Eagleclaw Managment Lc owns 0.13% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,650 shares. Reaves W H holds 660,774 shares. Trust Department Mb Bancshares N A invested in 1.56% or 76,129 shares. Sunbelt Secs invested in 4,746 shares. Boys Arnold And Communications holds 0.13% or 5,263 shares.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $5.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2.14 million shares to 5.88 million shares, valued at $757.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 373,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 391,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59B for 19.09 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lhc Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 33,080 shares to 842,252 shares, valued at $93.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd Cl by 470,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 545,400 shares, and cut its stake in Cognex Corp. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

