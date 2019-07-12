As Union Pacific (UNP) Share Value Rose, Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Lifted Position by $409,484; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Rose While First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Position

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 0.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 2,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 718,491 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.13M, up from 716,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $172.85. About 393,741 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,138 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78M, down from 164,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $333.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $77.72. About 1.21M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/05/2018 – Exxon boosts Baton Rouge refinery crude unit production; 11/04/2018 – Exxon: Size of Natural Gas Resource at P’Nyang Field in Papua New Guinea Up to 4.36 Trillion Cubic Feet of Gas; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Misses Full Benefit of Crude Rally on Production Blunder; 08/03/2018 – Exxon CEO: Trump tariffs move us ‘in the opposite direction’ from tax cut and deregulation benefits; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN KASHAGAN OILFIELD SEES PRODUCTION DECLINING IN JULY DUE TO 2-WEEK MAINTENANCE ON BOLASHAK COMPLEX IN JULY -ENERGY MINISTRY; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Downstream Net $621M; 21/05/2018 – Media Advisory: ExxonMobil Annual Meeting of Shareholders Wednesday May 30, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Triangle Secs Wealth has 0.35% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 3,990 shares. Conestoga Advisors Ltd Llc holds 5,332 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Allstate Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 66,096 shares. Fruth Invest has invested 1.31% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Corp has 166,980 shares. Hrt Fin Limited reported 3,400 shares. Mitchell Cap Mgmt accumulated 12,787 shares. 891 were accumulated by Cap Guardian Tru. Intrust Savings Bank Na invested in 0.59% or 13,970 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has invested 0.26% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Verition Fund Mgmt Llc holds 0.26% or 39,676 shares. First Savings Bank Co Of Newtown invested in 0.05% or 1,194 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 440,397 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Hl Limited Liability Com holds 1.98% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 769,314 shares. 29,054 were accumulated by Rampart Management Co Ltd Liability Corp.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 2.23 million shares to 1.86 million shares, valued at $37.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 53,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,899 shares, and cut its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 5,001 shares to 107,001 shares, valued at $11.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Int’l (NYSE:PM) by 5,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.21B for 19.83 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.