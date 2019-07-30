As Union Pacific (UNP) Share Value Rose, Palestra Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding; Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Ami Investment Management Has Raised Stake

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 462,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 940,040 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.18 million, up from 477,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $178.87. About 1.26M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 4,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,138 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70 million, up from 61,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $115.7. About 4.25 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 24/05/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan mulls moving 200 bankers to Paris post-Brexit -Les Echos; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan weighs spinning off blockchain project; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase: $4.7B 1Q Net Share Repurchases; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan – Global Healthcare Adds Merck & Co, Cuts Bayer; 04/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – COBHAM PLC COB.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 140P FROM 135P; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset accumulated 7,902 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lynch And Assoc In owns 27,673 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Livingston Gru Asset Mngmt Com (Operating As Southport Capital Management) reported 0.93% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc has invested 2.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Loews Corp has 170,193 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Moreover, Baskin has 3.34% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 177,508 shares. Bbr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.58% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hedeker Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 39,054 shares. Jolley Asset Management Ltd invested in 42,109 shares or 3.08% of the stock. Natixis owns 1.11% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.74 million shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Co has invested 3.66% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tradition Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 2.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Barnett And invested in 1,764 shares. Atria Invests Lc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ironwood Fincl Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 134 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950.

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66M and $189.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Health Group (NYSE:UNH) by 1,295 shares to 4,591 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 219,670 shares to 785,285 shares, valued at $72.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.05M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

