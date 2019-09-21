As Union Pacific (UNP) Share Value Rose, Holder Skba Capital Management Trimmed Position by $321,100; As Cintas (CTAS) Valuation Rose, Albion Financial Group Raised Stake by $551,736

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 73,540 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.44M, down from 75,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.38. About 3.42M shares traded or 9.02% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC

Albion Financial Group, which manages about $833.04 million and $774.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Value Advantage Money F by 2.41M shares to 11.93M shares, valued at $11.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $625.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 16,900 shares to 108,080 shares, valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Property Reit Inc by 31,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 443,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.12 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

