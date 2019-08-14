As Union Pacific (UNP) Share Value Rose, Gladius Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Stake by $33.62 Million; British Columbia Investment Management Position in Valero Energy New (VLO) Trimmed as Stock Value Declined

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 15,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 165,537 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.04M, down from 180,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $76.46. About 2.24 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 21/03/2018 – VALERO MERAUX LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROCRACKER; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 2018 Capital Investment Plans Remain at $2.7B; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES 2018 RIN COSTS $500M-$600M; $200M BELOW PRIOR EST; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY- EXPECT RETAIL GASOLINE DEMAND TO BE HIT IF CRUDE RISES TO $80-$100 PER BARREL – CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – Venezuelan crude sales to the United States rose in March; 27/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282866 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY EAST PLANT; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – CONTINUES TO TARGET TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Valero Reports Tripped Compressor at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 28/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281217 – VALERO PARTNERS PORT ARTHUR; 19/04/2018 – UNITS AT VALERO QUEBEC REFINERY WERE SHUT ON APRIL 10 AND COULD BE DOWN UNTIL EARLY JUNE – llR

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 201 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 2,511 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $420.00 million, up from 2,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $163.94. About 1.81 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1811.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 37,848 shares to 102,044 shares, valued at $5.48B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 28,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,504 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Mngmt invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Enterprise reported 7,598 shares. Atria Limited Liability Corp has 0.15% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Credit Agricole S A owns 80,135 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Donaldson Mgmt Llc invested in 0.03% or 1,691 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc holds 273,073 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. National Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust invested in 0.03% or 1,410 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited invested in 202,287 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.32% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 38,200 shares. First Citizens Savings Bank & Company holds 0.29% or 15,428 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc stated it has 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 9,750 were accumulated by Farmers National Bank. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,520 shares. Laurion Management Lp invested in 0.99% or 443,221 shares. Smith Moore & Communication holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 11,515 shares.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union Pacific: Reliably Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific’s Q2 earnings beat eases railroad fears – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “West Coast Volumes Poised To Rip – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Transportation Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 523,135 were reported by Conning. Ipswich Inv Mgmt owns 2,760 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Covington Invest Advisors invested in 1.47% or 51,168 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.41% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 61,549 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 82,226 shares stake. Fifth Third State Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 26,624 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.01% or 12,760 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 59,578 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 631,222 shares. Hutchinson Management Ca, California-based fund reported 89,821 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Covington Cap Management holds 0.01% or 2,218 shares in its portfolio. Opus Capital Gp Lc has 0.09% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 3,795 shares. Btc Capital has 0.79% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx owns 3,103 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 9.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $750.06 million for 10.56 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual earnings per share reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.87% EPS growth.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 37,419 shares to 85,500 shares, valued at $10.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 170,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 337,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Valero Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Valero sued by Texas AG over Port Arthur air quality violations – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Valero Energy: Not So Bad All Considered – Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.