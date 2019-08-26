As Union Pacific (UNP) Share Value Rose, Calamos Wealth Management Has Cut Its Stake by $461,421; Wisconsin Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $667,500 as Share Price Declined

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 375 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,015 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, up from 1,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS THERE MAY BE OPPORTUNITIES OVER TIME TO HAVE MORE ADVERTISING IN ITS VIDEO STREAMS – CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – Greenpeace says coral at Amazon mouth should bar Total oil drilling; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon’s Second Headquarters Won’t Have Near-Term Impact on Local Govt Ratings or Housing Market Around Eventual Winner; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, slams it on taxes, shipping; 05/04/2018 – Trump also criticizes Amazon and says the company is not on a level playing field; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s first-quarter revenue surges 43 pct; 20/05/2018 – The Wrap: `The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’ Gets Third Season on Amazon; 30/03/2018 – Eugene Kim: Scoop: Amazon employees have mixed feelings about Connections, the daily Q&A program rolled out company-wide last A; 26/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights a New Series, Cortes — Steven Spielberg and Steven Zaillian Set to Executive Produce and Javier Bardem Set to Star and Executive Produce; 18/04/2018 – Amazon, Best Buy forge `smart TV’ pact

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 34.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 2,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 5,333 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $892,000, down from 8,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 3.59M shares traded or 14.92% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19 million and $112.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 3,000 shares to 21,105 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,023 shares to 18,077 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 16,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.46 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.