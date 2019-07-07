As Union Pacific (UNP) Share Price Rose, Synovus Financial Has Upped by $882,261 Its Holding; Cortland Advisers Has Lifted Its Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Holding by $1.52 Million

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14 million, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.84. About 317,997 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 5,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,244 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.58M, up from 51,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $170.03. About 2.61 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank reported 34,510 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 6,992 shares. 33,501 are held by Foster Motley. Moreover, Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.59% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Highstreet Asset Management holds 18,572 shares. Northern Trust Corp has invested 0.34% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt has 0.15% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 107,276 shares. 32,159 are held by Park Oh. Alliancebernstein LP has 1.27 million shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 6.56 million were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Gru. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv invested in 0.36% or 5,435 shares. Huntington Retail Bank accumulated 151,341 shares. Asset accumulated 86,316 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Nicholas Ptnrs L P, a California-based fund reported 19,149 shares. Kcm Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 16,486 shares.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 8,709 shares to 125,054 shares, valued at $11.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IFEU) by 26,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 323 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union Pacific: Serious Signs Of A Turning Point – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Union Pacific’s First Quarter Profit Climbs Nearly 8 Percent – Benzinga” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trade uncertainty, bad weather hitting rail shipments, Union Pacific CEO says – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Oregon Passes Bill Requiring Oil Trains To Develop Spill Response Plans – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.