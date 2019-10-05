As Union Pacific (UNP) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Sns Financial Group Has Upped Its Stake; Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Holding Maintained by Oaktree Capital Management Lp

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 13.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 851,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The hedge fund held 7.18M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.46 million, up from 6.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.75. About 4.98M shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by CEMEX,; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX GROWTH STRATEGY CONSISTENT W/ INVESTMENT GRADE GOAL: CEO; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEEING WEAK DEMAND ENVIRONMENT IN COLOMBIA: CEO; 15/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX COULD BE INTERESTED IN ACQUISITIONS IN MAJOR HIGH-GROWTH MARKETS LIKE BRAZIL OR INDIA IF OPPORTUNITIES ARISE – CEO; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX CAN’T DISCARD DOING SHARE BUYBACK BEFORE M&A: CEO; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX LATAM SEES MID-TERM INVESTMENT PIPELINE OF $22B: MUGUIRO; 09/04/2018 – CEMEX CX.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $8.50 FROM $8; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES CASH TAXES IN 2018 BETWEEN $250M TO $300M: CEO; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Mexico’s Cemex says won’t pursue capital increase as proposed

Sns Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 226.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc bought 8,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 12,005 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, up from 3,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $156.32. About 3.34M shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Contura Energy Inc by 99,560 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 60,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,550 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co.

More notable recent CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Medallia: Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CEMEX Reports Top-Line Growth of 6%, Free Cash Flow Generation in Excess of US$900 Million and Debt Reduction of Close to US$1 Billion During 2018 – Business Wire” published on February 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks that Reached Yearly Lows Thursday Morning – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CEMEX Publishes Its Integrated Report: â€œBuilding a Stronger CEMEXâ€ – Business Wire” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CEMEX Announces Organizational Changes – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17M and $530.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 4,365 shares to 2,235 shares, valued at $298,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 91,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,229 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beaumont Fin Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 7,288 shares. Moreover, First Financial In has 0.04% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 271 shares. Factory Mutual Insur Co accumulated 338,479 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Tompkins Fincl Corporation holds 0.08% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 2,205 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.43% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 983,724 shares. Haverford Svcs has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Edgestream Limited Partnership has 1.69% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Aqr Cap Management Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hudock Cap Gru Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Chemung Canal Tru has 1.5% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 38,073 shares. Scott & Selber stated it has 14,390 shares. Pacific Investment Mgmt Company has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Appleton Ptnrs Ma invested in 14,965 shares or 0.31% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Guyasuta Inv Advsr has invested 0.2% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Foyston Gordon And Payne holds 3.2% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 101,364 shares.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UBS Cuts Railroad Estimates and PTs on Weak Volumes – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Mercedes-Benz USA sues four largest U.S. railroads for alleged price fixing – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on October 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Rail and Trucks Go Head to Head as Teething Troubles With PSR Implementation Abate – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 20, 2019.