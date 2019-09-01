As Union Pacific (UNP) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Cambridge Advisors Decreased Its Holding; Colfax (CFX) Shareholder Wexford Capital LP Has Increased Its Position by $25.15 Million

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 2,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 20,101 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 22,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 2.48M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Colfax Corp (CFX) by 69.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 867,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% . The hedge fund held 2.11 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.51 million, up from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Colfax Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $27.2. About 790,684 shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX); 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018; 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c; 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax; 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.68 billion for 16.66 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

