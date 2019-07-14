As Union Pacific (UNP) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Cambridge Advisors Decreased Holding by $365,396; National Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $509,949 as Stock Price Rose

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 5,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,308 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41M, up from 58,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.27 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – Mint: Barclays’s Bhavin Shukla quits, to join JP Morgan; 07/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 11/04/2018 – Barclays hires JPMorgan’s Tim McNulty as its security chief; 09/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 2017 Annual Report; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – CARDLYTICS INC CDLX.O : JP MORGAN INITIATES WITH OVERWEIGHT, $23 TARGET PRICE; 21/05/2018 – THE ROHATYN GROUP ACQUIRES J.P. MORGAN ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORM

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 2,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,101 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 22,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 1.96 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $1.22 million were sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. Beer Lori A also sold $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. Friedman Stacey sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242 worth of stock. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iron Fincl Lc accumulated 0.48% or 7,453 shares. Nwq Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 762,765 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc owns 23,007 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 162,789 shares. Joel Isaacson & Ltd reported 44,237 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.58% or 16.94M shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 42,545 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. First Republic Invest Management reported 2.14M shares. West Family Investments invested 0.12% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bridges Investment Inc has invested 1.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Vermont-based Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt has invested 0.6% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dana Inv has invested 1.58% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Parkwood Ltd Liability Com owns 51,894 shares. Girard Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 1.58% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Allen Hldg Incorporated New York owns 30,000 shares.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,693 shares to 14,164 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 4,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,443 shares, and cut its stake in Preferred Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:APTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,161 are owned by Kanawha Cap. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability invested in 0.4% or 38,997 shares. Moreover, Aspen Invest Management has 0.14% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,200 shares. Thomasville Bancorp, Georgia-based fund reported 2,746 shares. Stonebridge Cap Mngmt reported 2,850 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 0.91% or 1.37M shares in its portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Montana-based First Interstate Bankshares has invested 1.68% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co, Wisconsin-based fund reported 176,923 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 11,829 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance holds 22,188 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Richard C Young & reported 16,539 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Farmers Savings Bank stated it has 0.89% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Birch Hill Inv Advisors Llc reported 28,676 shares stake. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability owns 2.60M shares.