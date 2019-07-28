As Union Pacific (UNP) Share Price Rose, Parsons Capital Management Boosted Its Holding; Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Holding In Ecolab (ECL) Was Increased

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 29.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 2,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,028 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 8,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $174.23. About 1.63M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 85.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 18,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,366 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 21,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $199.62. About 623,060 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset LP reported 36,910 shares. Papp L Roy Assocs accumulated 27,730 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.13% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Legacy Private invested in 48,620 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset holds 27,855 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 1.26% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Qci Asset Management Inc reported 65,069 shares stake. Shell Asset Management Co owns 40,016 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Everett Harris & Company Ca holds 0.38% or 83,795 shares in its portfolio. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 217,700 shares. Old Savings Bank In has 5,617 shares. Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.23% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Chevy Chase Tru Holdings Incorporated invested in 589,061 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Il accumulated 200,465 shares. Regions Financial owns 124,436 shares.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 50,921 shares to 91,440 shares, valued at $5.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 32,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 798,037 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Ecolab Rose 34% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $913.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 40,483 shares to 32,974 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,103 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wunderlich Managemnt invested in 13,374 shares. Baldwin Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.54% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited holds 1.49% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 964,413 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.05% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 24,818 shares. Gateway Advisory Llc has 6,383 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 0.88% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 1.30 million shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance invested in 0.74% or 29,330 shares. Us Bancorp De reported 0.47% stake. Inverness Counsel Lc stated it has 202,287 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. First Commonwealth Fin Corporation Pa accumulated 1,877 shares. Moreover, Marshfield Assoc has 3.24% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 316,468 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada, Nevada-based fund reported 20,530 shares. First Bank stated it has 0.09% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Grisanti Cap Management Limited Company holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 3,200 shares.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Oregon Passes Bill Requiring Oil Trains To Develop Spill Response Plans – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific declares $0.97 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.