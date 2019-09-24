As Union Pacific (UNP) Share Price Rose, Northstar Group Has Trimmed Its Position by $378,222; Teradyne (TER) Share Value Rose While Janney Montgomery Scott Lifted Holding

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 7,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The institutional investor held 111,079 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.32 million, up from 103,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.71. About 1.54 million shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q EPS 43c; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 52c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Teradyne; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSlresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSIresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Rev $490M-$520M; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q NET REV. $487M, EST. $478.2M; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne: MiR Supplies Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Robots; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne: Demand Outlook for 2018 Mobile Device Test Capacity Declined Sharply in 1q

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 2,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 17,358 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94M, down from 19,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $166.05. About 2.29M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.08 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westport Asset invested 0.09% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Aperio Grp Ltd Llc accumulated 0.44% or 632,266 shares. Greenwood Gearhart accumulated 55,898 shares or 2.53% of the stock. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 1.13 million shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.37% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cadence Bancorporation Na has 12,936 shares. 1,375 are held by Gamco Investors Inc Et Al. Grassi Management accumulated 53,383 shares. Community Bank Na accumulated 0.15% or 4,565 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt has 230,118 shares. Uss Inv Management holds 1.35% or 751,373 shares. Moreover, Scott And Selber Incorporated has 1.22% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.14% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 2,746 were accumulated by Thomasville Bankshares. City Holdg Communications owns 0.06% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,313 shares.

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $236.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,630 shares to 71,381 shares, valued at $10.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Prn).

