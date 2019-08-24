As Union Pacific (UNP) Share Price Rose, Natixis Has Decreased Its Stake by $16.85 Million; Zendesk (ZEN) Stock Price Declined While Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Upped by $12.43 Million Its Position

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33M, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $80.39. About 1.50 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate

Natixis decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 28.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 102,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 260,325 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.01 million, down from 362,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 3.33M shares traded or 7.40% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 163,807 shares to 408,477 shares, valued at $51.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 37,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,500 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Natixis, which manages about $15.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 80,179 shares to 96,508 shares, valued at $32.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 164,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moore Cap Lp reported 0.31% stake. 9.28 million were reported by Geode Capital Mngmt Lc. The Maryland-based Advantage Inc has invested 3.36% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Factory Mutual Insurance Com reported 373,479 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.15% or 32,373 shares. Garde Cap holds 2,800 shares. Smith Moore And has 0.46% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 11,515 shares. Cadence Limited Liability Company accumulated 44,789 shares. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Co (Wy) has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Beach Investment Counsel Pa invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Acropolis Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 800 shares. The California-based Telos Cap Management Inc has invested 0.77% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.18% or 1.18M shares in its portfolio. Nadler Finance Incorporated accumulated 0.1% or 1,902 shares. Diligent Invsts Ltd reported 0.19% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

