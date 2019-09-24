As Union Pacific (UNP) Share Price Rose, Holder Hendley & Co Decreased by $1.21 Million Its Stake; Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD) Boosted by $1.19 Million

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 7,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 27,151 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.59M, down from 34,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $166.01. About 1.42M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 17,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 296,140 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.01 million, up from 278,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $65.21. About 1.52M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 10/03/2018 – #2 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 13/03/2018 – QUEBEC EXPANDS PATIENT ACCESS TO CHRONIC HEPATITIS C THERAPIES; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences’ Norbert Bischofberger, PhD, to Step Down; John McHutchison, MD, Appointed Chief Scientific Officer and Andrew; 30/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls For 2nd Wk, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Backs FY Adj EPS $1.41-Adj EPS $1.51; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Stockholders Approve Shareholder Proposal That Board Take Steps to Permit Stockholder Action by Written Consent; 08/05/2018 – The (new) top 10 pharma companies by 2017 revenue — adds Takeda/$SHPG plus $GILD; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – VIIV HEALTHCARE GAINS CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA (DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE) IN EUROPE; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Biktarvy Found to Be Non-Inferior to Abacavir-Containing Regimen in Virologically Suppressed Adults Living With HIV; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.08 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Maryland-based Wms Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.32% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Factory Mutual Co stated it has 0.68% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Skylands Ltd has 9.51% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Clark Cap Mgmt Group Incorporated holds 0.86% or 240,721 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 1,337 are owned by Lakeview Capital. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp invested in 172 shares or 0% of the stock. Bowling Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 8,902 shares. Moreover, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Com has 1.71% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Intact Mgmt Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 38,700 shares. Royal London Asset Management holds 514,371 shares. Greenhaven Associates invested in 2,032 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Old National Bank In has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pittenger & Anderson Inc has 0.81% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 64,163 shares. Twin Cap Mngmt accumulated 8,333 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

