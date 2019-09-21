As Union Pacific (UNP) Share Price Rose, Holder Gofen & Glossberg Has Lowered Its Position by $502,437; Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Increased by $1.79 Million as Share Price Rose

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 2,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 93,348 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.79 million, down from 96,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.38. About 3.42M shares traded or 9.02% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 87.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.84M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $58.2. About 1.64 million shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 29/05/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD AEM.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 25/04/2018 – AEM Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 24/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS LTD AEM.Sl – REITERATE GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 OF AT LEAST S$255 MILLION SALES AND S$42 MILLION PROFIT BEFORE TAX; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Rev $578.4M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – EXPECTS STRATEGIC REVIEW MAY RESULT IN SALE OF ALL OR A PORTION OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.70B for 17.12 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus Fin Corp holds 59,401 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 16,903 shares. 294,207 are owned by Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc. North Star Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 53,830 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Company invested in 0.36% or 1.76 million shares. First Eagle Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3.78M shares. The New York-based Altfest L J Commerce has invested 0.21% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Magellan Asset Limited invested 0.31% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Girard Limited holds 49,342 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Garland reported 4.12% stake. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 0.54% or 8.16M shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp has 0.23% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 0.32% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 15,662 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel holds 0.01% or 1,565 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Hldgs stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 23,193 shares to 192,475 shares, valued at $14.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY).