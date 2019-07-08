As Union Pacific (UNP) Share Price Rose, Holder Cambridge Advisors Has Decreased by $365,396 Its Position; 3M Company (MMM) Shareholder Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Decreased Stake as Valuation Declined

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,100 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 21,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $169.19. About 1.93M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey)

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 2,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,101 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, down from 22,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $169.59. About 1.72M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Financial Bank holds 25,466 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Company owns 250 shares. Strategic holds 1,138 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Nordea Inv owns 258,233 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Fin Corp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 56,257 are owned by Tdam Usa. 11,459 are held by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc reported 0.93% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Puzo Michael J has 3.56% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 38,720 were accumulated by 1St Source Commercial Bank. Atlantic Union Commercial Bank holds 18,963 shares. Bb&T holds 0.35% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 93,157 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv invested in 0.31% or 3,810 shares. Country Club Na reported 9,250 shares stake. Weatherstone reported 0.69% stake.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17B for 20.73 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Bushman Julie L sold $841,392. 4,681 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $942,450 were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. 9,410 shares were sold by Keel Paul A, worth $1.87M on Friday, February 8. $1.19M worth of stock was sold by Lindekugel Jon T on Thursday, February 7. PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260 worth of stock. $3.22M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Bauman James L.

