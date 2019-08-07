As Union Pacific (UNP) Share Price Rose, Holder Arvest Trust Company Has Lowered by $15.82 Million Its Stake; Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Boosted Its American Express Co (AXP) Stake by $425,318

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 3,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 257,290 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.12M, up from 253,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $123.54. About 2.77M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – RENEWED CONTRACT EXTENDS THROUGH TO JUNE 29, 2020, TO BE COTERMINOUS WITH AIR CANADA’S PARTICIPATION IN AEROPLAN; 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Orbitz Attack Involved Platform That Serves as Underlying Booking Engine for Amextravel.com; 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021

Arvest Trust Company decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company sold 94,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 143,246 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.95M, down from 237,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $166.92. About 1.80M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.78 billion for 17.17 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP) by 345,529 shares to 892,168 shares, valued at $22.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 12,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 493,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halsey Assoc Ct invested in 0.13% or 4,646 shares. Rockland Tru stated it has 1.98% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 14,462 shares stake. Hartford Financial Management reported 13,072 shares. Private Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Economic Planning Grp Inc Adv has 0.09% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Calamos Advsrs Ltd holds 302,790 shares. Convergence Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability invested in 0.96% or 26,387 shares. Minnesota-based Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Scholtz Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,674 shares. Bath Savings Tru accumulated 11,623 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Gam Ag reported 0.03% stake. 12,787 are owned by Mitchell Capital Mgmt. Hilltop reported 0.44% stake. Mcmillion Mngmt holds 0.15% or 1,682 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Ltd Liability holds 22,583 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 16,604 shares. 68,020 are owned by Bluemar Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt has invested 0.14% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Valley Natl Advisers Inc invested 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Highstreet Asset Mgmt stated it has 15,604 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Lafayette holds 0.08% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited stated it has 154 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boyar Asset Management invested in 6,370 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 8,712 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.29% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Cadence Capital Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 3,590 shares. Eagle Ridge Mngmt holds 0.08% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 5,199 shares. Highland Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.3% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 329,000 were accumulated by Renaissance Ltd Liability.