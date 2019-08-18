As Union Pacific (UNP) Share Price Rose, Colonial Trust Advisors Has Upped by $917,164 Its Position; Old Dominion Capital Management Trimmed Its Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Stake by $507,375; Market Value Declined

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 44.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 12,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 15,345 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633,000, down from 27,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.25B market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.25M shares traded or 29.74% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 5,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 77,792 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.01 million, up from 72,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $166.25. About 2.05M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “International Competition And Trade Uncertainty Weigh On US Rail Volumes For Grain – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific: Hats Off – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 20.56M shares. Summit Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6,722 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested in 2,085 shares. Lsv Asset Management accumulated 9,100 shares. First Mercantile Company holds 0.75% or 19,175 shares. Garde Inc accumulated 2,800 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 437 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 482,669 shares. Diligent Investors Lc invested in 0.19% or 2,017 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The invested 0.55% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corporation holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 78,900 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 6.56 million shares. Campbell Invest Adviser Ltd Llc reported 1,207 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap has invested 0.86% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 24,917 were accumulated by Barnett Communications.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Fincl Limited Liability Corporation holds 44,353 shares or 3.69% of its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.11M shares. 16,982 are held by Smithbridge Asset Inc De. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd reported 42,965 shares. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 400,700 shares. Gfs Advisors Lc reported 7,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Montag A And Inc reported 48,550 shares stake. Qs Invsts Limited Liability has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Massachusetts-based Renaissance Invest Group Ltd has invested 0.1% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Mackenzie Finance holds 20,374 shares. Financial Bank Of Stockton has invested 0.15% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Pinnacle Assoc has 0.13% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Vident Invest Advisory Lc has 0.03% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Zacks Management has invested 0.39% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is Schlumberger’s Dividend Safe? Numbers Not Currently Adding Up – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Schlumberger Reports Q2 Earnings, CEO To Retire – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stifel Says Schlumberger’s Q2 Results, International Market Conditions Support Bullish View – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 19.95 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68 million and $292.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 600 Small Cap (SLY) by 37,977 shares to 147,138 shares, valued at $10.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Adr (NYSE:BP) by 9,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).